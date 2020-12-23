Dean D’angelo Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCM opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

