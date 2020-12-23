Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Deep Well Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Deep Well Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in 4 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

