Dennis P. Wolf Sells 10,000 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.46.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 849.3% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

