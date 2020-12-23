DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DMTK. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DermTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DermTech by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 119,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 71,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

