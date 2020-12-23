DeVault (DVT) Trading 102.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DeVault has a market capitalization of $166,874.64 and approximately $181.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003751 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006483 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000408 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000132 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

