Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $4.91 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00006000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $3,923.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001312 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00122472 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,556,328 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

