Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Diamond has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $5,393.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00006139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00116106 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,556,501 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.