Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stephens

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

