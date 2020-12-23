Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of FANG traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 98,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,106. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

