Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.45. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

