Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.