Digitalcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $50,810.84 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 60% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $50,810.84 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,717,583 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

