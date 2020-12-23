Digitalcoin Trading 39.4% Lower This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $52,839.62 and approximately $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,714,801 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

