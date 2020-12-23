Digix Gold Token (DGX) Market Cap Tops $4.89 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for about $63.67 or 0.00271015 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $64,871.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,870 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.