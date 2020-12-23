Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

DDS opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $74.68.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

