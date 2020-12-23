Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.93

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.93 and traded as high as $68.04. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 7,112,239 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $401,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

