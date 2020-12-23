Discovery Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,583 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,796 call options.

Discovery stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,208. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Discovery by 1,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 60.3% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

