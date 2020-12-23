DMarket (DMT) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. DMarket has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00327003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002059 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.