DMM: Governance Hits Market Cap of $12.86 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $1.24 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,822,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,690,894 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

