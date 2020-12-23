Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.29

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 73558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

DNHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Dnb Asa had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dnb Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

