Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $398.72 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $624,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

