Dragonchain Market Cap Reaches $18.06 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and approximately $74,491.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00324364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,488,626 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.