DragonVein Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.32 million and approximately $5,714.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,137.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $278.52 or 0.01203750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00274821 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

