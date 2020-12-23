DragonVein Trading Up 6.2% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. DragonVein has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $8,400.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,775.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.01258990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00063560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00276696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

