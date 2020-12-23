Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRQ. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

DRQ stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $47,939.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.1% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 73,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

