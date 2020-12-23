Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Drive Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Drive Shack’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DS. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 480.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the second quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

