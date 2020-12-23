DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $285,927.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 82.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical.

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

