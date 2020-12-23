DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSDVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.65. 53,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,736. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.03.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

