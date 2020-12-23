Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will announce sales of $158.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $629.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $641.40 million to $652.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

DCO stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $604.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ducommun by 522.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $249,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

