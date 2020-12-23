Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 26th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

DUC stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.