Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE DUC opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

