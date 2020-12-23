Edgeless Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Edgeless has a total market cap of $429,330.44 and $50.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.