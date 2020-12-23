Egoras Dollar (EUSD) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Egoras Dollar has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $47,968.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egoras Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004623 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Egoras Dollar has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00046501 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002325 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020164 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Egoras Dollar Token Profile

EUSD is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. Egoras Dollar’s official website is egoras.com.

Buying and Selling Egoras Dollar

