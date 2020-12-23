EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.80

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 177425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised EHang from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

