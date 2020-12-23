Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 151.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,467,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.