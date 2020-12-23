Elysian Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Elysian has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $47,838.13 and $298,802.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00319709 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

