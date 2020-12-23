Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Emmi (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of EMLZF opened at $967.27 on Friday. Emmi has a 1 year low of $958.74 and a 1 year high of $967.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $949.16 and a 200-day moving average of $934.79.

About Emmi

Emmi AG develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland. The company focuses on fresh products, such as lifestyle, convenience, and health products. Its dairy products comprise milk and milk drinks, yoghurt, cream, butter, curd, and cheese products, as well as fondue and raclette products.

