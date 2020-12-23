ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Down 5.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. 1,218,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 290,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,519 shares of company stock worth $92,911. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.