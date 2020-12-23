Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

ENLAY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

