Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $4.17. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 33,791 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.36% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

