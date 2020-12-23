Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.27

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 7375630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

