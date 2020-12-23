Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.70

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 1939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

The company has a market cap of $768.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,296.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.