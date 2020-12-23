EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENQUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.