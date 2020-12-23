EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.46

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 196079194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.23 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £121.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.59.

About EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

