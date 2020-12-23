Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading Up 1.8%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 6,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equatorial Energia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

About Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

