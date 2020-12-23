Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.77) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,104,000 after acquiring an additional 265,245 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

