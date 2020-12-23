Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $1.56 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,399.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.69 or 0.02584186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00440856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.00 or 0.01217959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00683457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00263347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064349 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,196,900 coins and its circulating supply is 25,893,178 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

