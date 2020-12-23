Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ESC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 351,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,036. Escape Hunt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

