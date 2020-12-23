Essentia Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,305.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Essentia has a total market cap of $246,299.91 and approximately $43,305.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

