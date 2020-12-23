Essentia Reaches Market Cap of $246,299.91 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $246,299.91 and $43,305.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00308468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

